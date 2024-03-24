Sign up
Previous
Photo 833
The Small Pond on Steven’s Road
I see this pond almost every day. It’s hidden at the intersection of two roads. The sun is not touching it very often.
Posting early as the snow storm may cause power outage.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
5
4
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
pond
,
vermont
,
cactp
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted and Photographed
March 23rd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful pond and scenery.
March 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice capture, good luck with keeping your power on
March 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful place! I thought it was a river with the bend to the right.
March 23rd, 2024
