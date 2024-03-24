Previous
The Small Pond on Steven’s Road by corinnec
Photo 833

The Small Pond on Steven’s Road

I see this pond almost every day. It’s hidden at the intersection of two roads. The sun is not touching it very often.

Posting early as the snow storm may cause power outage.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted and Photographed
March 23rd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful pond and scenery.
March 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice capture, good luck with keeping your power on
March 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful place! I thought it was a river with the bend to the right.
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise