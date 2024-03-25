Previous
After the Storm by corinnec
After the Storm

18 inches of snow. The snow plow almost didn't make it and stayed stuck in our driveway for a while.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh what a fall ! but looks so beautiful for photography ! fav
March 24th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Wow! That storm just gave us a little bit of rain and a lot of wind. Glad we didn’t get this. Nice wintry, snowy scene however.
March 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh, you have me beat about 3 times over. Did yours ever go to freezing rain?
March 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@joansmor We just had snow, steady and heavy :-)
March 24th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing but beautiful in the sunshine
March 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Quite late for such a bis snowstorm.
March 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot hope it i over theer now☃️😊
March 24th, 2024  
