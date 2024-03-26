Sign up
Photo 835
Sugar Shack
The storm left a delightful white blanket and old and decrepit buildings become quaint.
26th March 2024
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th March 2024 12:51pm
Tags
snow
,
building
,
outdoor
,
vermont
,
sugar shack
