Previous
Looking Forward to Spring by corinnec
Photo 836

Looking Forward to Spring

I love this picture. The squirrel looks so cute and so expressive. Maybe it would have been better to add more of its environment to make the image more compelling. But I just love to see its little face 😊
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Bless that little cutie, even has its eyes closed! Amazing capture of this extreme winter scene.
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise