Photo 836
Looking Forward to Spring
I love this picture. The squirrel looks so cute and so expressive. Maybe it would have been better to add more of its environment to make the image more compelling. But I just love to see its little face 😊
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th February 2024 11:02am
snow
squirrel
portrait
animal
vermont
Diana
ace
Bless that little cutie, even has its eyes closed! Amazing capture of this extreme winter scene.
March 26th, 2024
