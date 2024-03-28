Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 837
Disappearing
These charming buckets are disappearing. Maple syrup boilers now prefer using the plastic tubing to collect the sap.
This is my second posting about sap collecting, this time with snow.
March 2023 -
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-03-24
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1079
photos
169
followers
243
following
229% complete
View this month »
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th March 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
vermont
,
bucket
,
sap
Linda Godwin
I am surprised that the syrup would flow in the cold weather. Nice to see how it's done.
March 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet - in more ways than one :)
March 27th, 2024
Milanie
ace
interesting to see it in the snow
March 27th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Old ways are disappearing everywhere. Wonderful capture for posterity.
March 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close