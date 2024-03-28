Previous
Disappearing by corinnec
Photo 837

Disappearing

These charming buckets are disappearing. Maple syrup boilers now prefer using the plastic tubing to collect the sap.
This is my second posting about sap collecting, this time with snow.

March 2023 - https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-03-24
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Linda Godwin
I am surprised that the syrup would flow in the cold weather. Nice to see how it's done.
March 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet - in more ways than one :)
March 27th, 2024  
Milanie ace
interesting to see it in the snow
March 27th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Old ways are disappearing everywhere. Wonderful capture for posterity.
March 27th, 2024  
