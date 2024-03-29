Previous
Plumbing Work by corinnec
Photo 838

Plumbing Work

The crew has installed the hot water tanks into the mechanical room. My husband noticed how clean the welding work look.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
March 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool image! An EOTB kind of capture for sure.
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise