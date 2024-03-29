Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 838
Plumbing Work
The crew has installed the hot water tanks into the mechanical room. My husband noticed how clean the welding work look.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1080
photos
169
followers
244
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2024 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vermont
,
copper
,
gauge
,
pluming
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool image! An EOTB kind of capture for sure.
March 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close