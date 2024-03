Gorham Bridge

One of the two covered bridges close to home.



"The bridge was built in 1841, and is one of Vermont's oldest surviving covered bridges. It was built by Abraham Owen and Nicholas M. Powers, the latter then an apprentice to Owen. Powers, A Vermont native, was one of the best-known 19th-century bridgewrights, credited with a large number of covered bridges. At the time of this bridge's listing on the National Register in 1974, it was one of three surviving Vermont bridges known to have been built by Powers." From Wikipedia