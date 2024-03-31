Previous
House Building by corinnec
Photo 840

House Building

Plumbing and electricity are happening inside along with insulation. The installation of the drywalls will have to wait for above freezing temperatures.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CristinaL ace
It is coming along beautifully!
March 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Looking great and what a view!
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise