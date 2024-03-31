Sign up
Photo 840
House Building
Plumbing and electricity are happening inside along with insulation. The installation of the drywalls will have to wait for above freezing temperatures.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1082
photos
171
followers
245
following
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st March 2024 10:03am
house
,
building
,
vermont
CristinaL
ace
It is coming along beautifully!
March 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Looking great and what a view!
March 31st, 2024
