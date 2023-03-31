Sign up
Photo 537
He's Relaxed
We have very busy days and I havent touched my camera in few days. The Count can be a wonderful model and my phone a quick camera proxy.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
703
photos
120
followers
195
following
147% complete
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
91
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st March 2023 12:43pm
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
pet
,
vermont
Liz Milne
ace
Hello beautiful boy!
April 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! That's so cute!
April 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
He is a chilled cat for sure Corinne 📷📸
April 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute 😍
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 1st, 2023
