He's Relaxed by corinnec
Photo 537

He's Relaxed

We have very busy days and I havent touched my camera in few days. The Count can be a wonderful model and my phone a quick camera proxy.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020
Liz Milne ace
Hello beautiful boy!
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! That's so cute!
April 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
He is a chilled cat for sure Corinne 📷📸
April 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute 😍
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 1st, 2023  
