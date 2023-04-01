Previous
Spring's Here! by corinnec
Photo 538

Spring's Here!

We're so happy to announce the official arrival of Spring in Vermont! Nice sun and warm temperature made everybody pleased today.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Annie-Sue ace
you're still short of a few leaves!!
April 1st, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Nice shot
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Looks like the river is flower and I see no snow!
April 1st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh how nice to see open water, it does look like spring has arrived for you!
April 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like the lighting
April 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the bend in the river corinne and the tranquility (and the sunshine !!!!)
April 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
April 1st, 2023  
Corinne ace
Je sens que l’hiver a été long … ;)
April 1st, 2023  
