Photo 888
If You Feed Them...
Chipmunk have found a great living facility in the rock formation in our front yard. It does not help that I put seeds regularly.
If you look closely in his eye you'll see the silhouette of our house.
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-02
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-02
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
spring
vermont
chipmunk
Paul J
ace
Cute little critter. Nice shot.
June 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 2nd, 2024
