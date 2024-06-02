Previous
If You Feed Them... by corinnec
If You Feed Them...

Chipmunk have found a great living facility in the rock formation in our front yard. It does not help that I put seeds regularly.
If you look closely in his eye you'll see the silhouette of our house.

Corinne C

@corinnec
Paul J ace
Cute little critter. Nice shot.
June 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 2nd, 2024  
