Watching the rain with Grandad by craftymeg
68 / 365

Watching the rain with Grandad

This afternoon visiting our grandbairns the rain started to really pour. So it was to the window to watch the rain coming down with Grandad.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
KV ace
So sweet.
March 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and caring - -- but the sunhat watching the rain did tickle me !! fav
March 16th, 2022  
