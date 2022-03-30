Previous
Pheasant by craftymeg
Pheasant

Amongst the chaffinches the other day was a male pheasant, very handsome and in full spring regalia.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Sarah Bremner
Very handsome
March 30th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Love his colouring - does it change later in the year?
March 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
interesting colors
March 30th, 2022  
