Previous
Next
Ewe by craftymeg
83 / 365

Ewe

A birthday card made for my brother, another tick of my list. I’ve made everyone’s card up to June, I hope to be back able after that to craft again after my shoulder op.

My brother was given a sheep ornament one birthday and after that everyone bought him sheep, he has a window-ledge full of them, he never has collected them but everyone seems to think he does! So I have managed to keep the joke going, this year I’ve done him a ewe portrait, thankfully he loves sheep and is a joker!!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A very cute card and funny story.
March 31st, 2022  
julia ace
This is fantastic.. I have a window sill full of cows 🐄.. never intended to collect them but everyone else thought I should..
You are well organized.. hope the shoulder surg goes well..
March 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh I love it ! Such a gorgeous well composed card ! - you are so artistically clever Margaret ! I am sure your brother will feel proud of his special birthday card -- good to have a craft you love to occupy you during the waiting time .The time will soon pass-by and the post-op summer will be in front of you ! fab and a fav
March 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise