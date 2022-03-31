Ewe

A birthday card made for my brother, another tick of my list. I’ve made everyone’s card up to June, I hope to be back able after that to craft again after my shoulder op.



My brother was given a sheep ornament one birthday and after that everyone bought him sheep, he has a window-ledge full of them, he never has collected them but everyone seems to think he does! So I have managed to keep the joke going, this year I’ve done him a ewe portrait, thankfully he loves sheep and is a joker!!

Best on black



