Previous
Next
Turnstones by craftymeg
91 / 365

Turnstones

Having a warm on the concrete sea wall, these little birds turn stones and weeds on the coastline for food, I’m guessing that’s where their name comes from.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great capture and layers. Such lovely looking birds.
April 8th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful composed capture. Love seeing the ocean, sand and the sea wall in one shot
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise