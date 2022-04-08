Sign up
91 / 365
Turnstones
Having a warm on the concrete sea wall, these little birds turn stones and weeds on the coastline for food, I’m guessing that’s where their name comes from.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Diana
ace
Great capture and layers. Such lovely looking birds.
April 8th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful composed capture. Love seeing the ocean, sand and the sea wall in one shot
April 8th, 2022
