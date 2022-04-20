Previous
In the porch this afternoon the temp gauge read 31c although it felt cooler. I decided to sit and enjoy the sunshine and do a bit of the jacket I am knitting.

I love my porch and it is mine, hubbie told me for years it wouldn’t work but I was determined and 4 years ago, I saved up and went ahead. He loves it too and has to admit it’s stood up to the weather better than he thought. He’s repainting it this year and if I can twist his arm I would like some lemon and lilac with the green it already is. Fingers crossed he thinks it a good idea!!

The jacket I am knitting is my first item I have knitted in 30 years apart from baby boots and cardigans. I had to give up(very reluctantly) when my damaged neck stopped me. I have found out recently by changing my knitting position and spelling myself I manage to knit without the pain, (since my op) I used to have so much numbness too. I am enjoying the experience although I don’t think I will ever knit the amount I used to but I do have a couple of things in mind before I tuck my needles away again.
Newbank Lass
Lovely colour wool
April 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful narrative and good news. I used to knit all my sweaters, hubbies cardigans and children wear. I think I must have overdone it as my fingers put a stop to it. I have very bad osteo arthritis and cannot really do much anymore. I even had to give up golf which I was passionate about. I suppose all good things come to an end at some time. Love the colours you are using and would love to see the finished product 😊
April 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - you can imagine the warmth of the sun through the glass , and the shadows created by the blinds - . Love the colours in your knitting and a lovely design / pattern ! Unfortunately not a knitter as I always got tensed up with neck pain , I used to love crochet but even that has eluded me in latter years ! Good luck with your jacket - -I hope you will show us when it is finished !
April 20th, 2022  
