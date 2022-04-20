31c

In the porch this afternoon the temp gauge read 31c although it felt cooler. I decided to sit and enjoy the sunshine and do a bit of the jacket I am knitting.



I love my porch and it is mine, hubbie told me for years it wouldn’t work but I was determined and 4 years ago, I saved up and went ahead. He loves it too and has to admit it’s stood up to the weather better than he thought. He’s repainting it this year and if I can twist his arm I would like some lemon and lilac with the green it already is. Fingers crossed he thinks it a good idea!!



The jacket I am knitting is my first item I have knitted in 30 years apart from baby boots and cardigans. I had to give up(very reluctantly) when my damaged neck stopped me. I have found out recently by changing my knitting position and spelling myself I manage to knit without the pain, (since my op) I used to have so much numbness too. I am enjoying the experience although I don’t think I will ever knit the amount I used to but I do have a couple of things in mind before I tuck my needles away again.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.