Sparklies

Our granddaughters new twinkly shoes, they don’t look so new now because she has insisted on wearing them for every trip to the beach and the park for a week or more. So after emptying the sand out of them she insisted on wearing them this afternoon, she may be only be 22months but she knows her own mind!!



We had a lovely garden visit today as I have now to distance for the 2 weeks before my op, it starts tomorrow and lasts till whatever they tell me after the op, so it will be a month or so before we meet again, it’s going to be a long few weeks in many ways.

