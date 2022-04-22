Puds

Time to stock the freezer with Yorkshire puddings. It’s a fail safe recipe that always turns out, tastes good and freezes well. These are made with light soya milk, they turn out better than with milk and much lighter and lower in calories, win, win!! They are usually ate with roast beef and all the trimmings although they are ate with any sort of roast dinner by a lot of people, the centre hole is filled with gravy and I have had one served with a stuffing ball in the centre and a friends daughter likes hers with jam just for a change. They are made with a batter of milk and eggs so you can add whatever flavour you like. The same batter is used to make toad in the hole, which is sausages in a tray with batter pored over, loved by most!

