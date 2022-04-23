Sign up
106 / 365
Bottoms up!!
An unusual funny pose of our grandson caught by our other daughter his aunty. I think he was having fun playing in the garden yesterday when thuds was taken.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
grandson-fun-april
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Hysterical shot
April 23rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Heehee great fun
April 23rd, 2022
