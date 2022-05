Blow!!

Our granddaughter is 2 years old today, her aunty took this photo yesterday. We see the family in a day or two, when I feel up to it. I’m still tender and both our grandchildren are boisterous so have to be careful.

Trying to blow the dandelion clock and not having a lot of luck hope her cake candles don’t take as much effort!!

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.