137 / 365
Another bouquet
I’m so lucky, I keep getting beautiful bouquets of flowers, these are so pretty. Pinks lilacs whites and mauves, so colourful.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
bouquet-pinks
,
-white-lilacs-mauves-gerbera-stock-rose-chrysanthemum-may
Mags
ace
So pretty! Love the colors.
May 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Absolutely beautiful , such pretty colours !
May 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours beautifully captured.
May 24th, 2022
carol white
ace
Beautiful colours
May 24th, 2022
