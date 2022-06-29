Sign up
173 / 365
Elderberry
A close up of the variety Niagra elderberry, so pretty, with its dark foliage and soft pink flowers. It flowers prolifically at this time of year and has flower heads as big as saucers.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
niagra-elderflower-pink-flowering
-shrub-june
Lovely
June 29th, 2022
