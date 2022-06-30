Sign up
174 / 365
Siskin
A small lively member of the finch family. It is smaller than the greenfinch with black cap marking and olive green feathers with yellow patches on wings and chest and a forked tail.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
47% complete
Tags
siskin-finch-olive
,
—green-summer
