Previous
Next
Siskin by craftymeg
174 / 365

Siskin

A small lively member of the finch family. It is smaller than the greenfinch with black cap marking and olive green feathers with yellow patches on wings and chest and a forked tail.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise