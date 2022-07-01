Previous
Next
Just one more! by craftymeg
175 / 365

Just one more!

Clay Bank car park was buzzing with birds and a cheeky squirrel that came and helped itself to the peanuts in the bird feeder.

There was a mix of green finches, siskins, coal tits, blue tits, marsh tits, chaffinches, robins and sparrows. We have never seen so many.

It was only a grey squirrel, a red one would have been lovely but there is none in this area.
Nicer on black
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cute capture! No red squirrels here either. =(
July 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great capture - No red squirrels here either !!!!!! But what a bumper show of garden birds you saw today ! fav
July 1st, 2022  
tony gig
Amazing clarity and capture...
July 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise