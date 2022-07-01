Just one more!

Clay Bank car park was buzzing with birds and a cheeky squirrel that came and helped itself to the peanuts in the bird feeder.



There was a mix of green finches, siskins, coal tits, blue tits, marsh tits, chaffinches, robins and sparrows. We have never seen so many.



It was only a grey squirrel, a red one would have been lovely but there is none in this area.

Nicer on black