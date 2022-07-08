Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Sharing
A fledgeling bluetit, greenfinch and adult greenfinch, taken the other day on Clay Bank car park.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3468
photos
177
followers
74
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greenfinch-bluetits
,
-fledges-moor-carpark-july
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
How wonderful to see such a variety at the feeder.
July 8th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close