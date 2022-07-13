Previous
Harvest by craftymeg
Harvest

Over the moor Westerdale way, finished in the fields for the day we waited while these tractors passed us. The road is so narrow we were glad of the passing places along the way, the fields are like a patchwork quilt with the ripening crops and baled hay. The view was beautiful even though the grass is showing signs of drought, we really could do with a good downpour of rain, we have not had much despite the cold weather these past few weeks, it’s been a bit cooler day with temps between 21-23C, just right for me, there is another week of high temps promised too.
Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

