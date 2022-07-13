Harvest

Over the moor Westerdale way, finished in the fields for the day we waited while these tractors passed us. The road is so narrow we were glad of the passing places along the way, the fields are like a patchwork quilt with the ripening crops and baled hay. The view was beautiful even though the grass is showing signs of drought, we really could do with a good downpour of rain, we have not had much despite the cold weather these past few weeks, it’s been a bit cooler day with temps between 21-23C, just right for me, there is another week of high temps promised too.

Nicer on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.