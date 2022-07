Last day

Our very grow up grandson ready for his last day in pre-school, he starts full time school in September aged 4years 6 months, where does the time go!! He’s come so far we are hoping he settles well with his new teacher whom he met last week, he’s learnt such a lot this past year. His parents need a medal for their never ending patience and understanding of his spectrum, he is such a loving child.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated/and welcome.