199 / 365
Argonaut
A small fishing boat dry docked on the seafront, it’s one of the few that can be seen along the sea wall.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3485
photos
174
followers
74
following
Tags
boat
fishing-
-seafront-july
Judith Johnson
Lovely capture
July 25th, 2022
