12 inch

I made from scratch 2x 12inch pizzas, for lunch yesterday for when the grandkids came. It was served with a salad which everyone enjoyed and the other was frozen for another day. I’m not a pizza eater but every now and then we enjoy a slice, my daughter on the other hand could make short work of a whole one but luckily she is dieting so there was enough for everyone!!

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.