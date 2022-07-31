Another baking day

We have just had another baking afternoon to fill the freezer. The biscuits/cookies are a batch of 2 doz ginger spice with fiery crystallized ginger and 2 doz chewy date and cherry also a doz cherry cupcakes and my grandchildrens favourites a doz triple choc chip cupcakes(dark, milk and white choc chips).. They all will freeze well and be ready for hungry little and big visitors! I always have to have something I can produce at the last minute!

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.