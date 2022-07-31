Previous
Another baking day by craftymeg
205 / 365

Another baking day

We have just had another baking afternoon to fill the freezer. The biscuits/cookies are a batch of 2 doz ginger spice with fiery crystallized ginger and 2 doz chewy date and cherry also a doz cherry cupcakes and my grandchildrens favourites a doz triple choc chip cupcakes(dark, milk and white choc chips).. They all will freeze well and be ready for hungry little and big visitors! I always have to have something I can produce at the last minute!
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
56% complete

Mags ace
They look delicious! You've been a busy baker today.
July 31st, 2022  
Paul Alfsson
Send me one please!
July 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
They look so wonderfully crispy, would love to have one, or two ;-)
July 31st, 2022  
