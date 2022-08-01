Previous
Second flush by craftymeg
Second flush

Our roses are starting to recover being trimmed back after the first flush of flowers , this peach rose is the first to flower and the first to reappear.
Nicer on black

1st August 2022

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a gorgeous colour amongst all the green !
August 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 1st, 2022  
