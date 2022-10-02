Sign up
268 / 365
Under
The Transporter bridge, in the rain at night, I like the metal work and rain on the windscreen.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Milanie
ace
Really nice on black
October 2nd, 2022
