285 / 365
Rosedale!
As you get to the bottom of the bank the view of Rosedale is beautiful. The village is only small and nestled in the bottom of the dale, I think that is why it is so peaceful.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3571
photos
165
followers
74
following
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Tags
north
,
-york-moors-rosedale-autumn-october
Mags
ace
So lovely and peaceful looking.
October 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and snuggled in the valley. Such a peaceful scene! fav
October 19th, 2022
