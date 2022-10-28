Previous
Russet gold by craftymeg
294 / 365

Russet gold

The bracken over the moor has all turned a lovely golden russet brown, even in the damp drab weather it still has a golden glow.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Shepherdman
Definate Autumnal feel to this
October 28th, 2022  
tony gig
Wonderful shot..
October 28th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lovely deep Autumn colours
October 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
classic bracken
October 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2022  
