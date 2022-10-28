Sign up
Russet gold
The bracken over the moor has all turned a lovely golden russet brown, even in the damp drab weather it still has a golden glow.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Margaret Brown
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Shepherdman
Definate Autumnal feel to this
October 28th, 2022
tony gig
Wonderful shot..
October 28th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Lovely deep Autumn colours
October 28th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
classic bracken
October 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2022
