My birthday pressie from hubbie came the other day, it’s a refillable fineliner from Tom’s Studio. It’s a new addition to his hand made pen line. I have had it on pre order since august . It’s a month late but it has been worth waiting for and if anyone is interested, it has two nibs and is refillable with whatever drawing ink you want to use. I have 4 ink colours all are waterproof so can be used to draw and sketch with and then paint over without fear or it running. It’s made on a lathe and of steel and aluminum which is all re-cyclable. I am so pleased with the finished result and it has been worth waiting for. If anyone is interested if you google TOM’S STUDIO, you will see his range of beautiful hand turned pens, inks and accessories.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

