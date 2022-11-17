Previous
In miniature 2 by craftymeg
314 / 365

In miniature 2

A loosely made sketch of @shepherdmanswife Nov 5th posted photo, it measures just over 2 inches square.
I hope she doesn’t mind, I loved her photo.
I’m stuck in today builders and pouring rain.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
A real work of Art Margaret! fav
November 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
November 17th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
This is lovely. Are you self taught?
November 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so stunnning Margaret, so much talent you have.
November 17th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
@shepherdmanswife
Hi Chantal, hope you like this version of your photo! Yes I am self taught, I have always enjoyed art at school and always dabbled. I must admit enforced lockdown saw quite an improvement practising every day helped so much!!
November 17th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@craftymeg do you just use pencils or do you do other mediums? I quite like watercolour. We have just started acrylics on my course and I’m not so keen on that x
November 17th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet!
November 17th, 2022  
