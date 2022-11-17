In miniature 2

A loosely made sketch of @shepherdmanswife Nov 5th posted photo, it measures just over 2 inches square.
I hope she doesn’t mind, I loved her photo.
I’m stuck in today builders and pouring rain.
Better on black
Hi Chantal, hope you like this version of your photo! Yes I am self taught, I have always enjoyed art at school and always dabbled. I must admit enforced lockdown saw quite an improvement practising every day helped so much!!