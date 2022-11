The other side

This is the view you get looking to the other side of the road where yesterdays stepping stones were shot. In the distance you are sometimes lucky to catch the

Esk valley steam train passing on the right, on the Whitby Pickering line. It’s a hollow so as you can imagine it sounds like a monster coming to get you with the echo!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.