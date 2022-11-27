Previous
Next
Sketch by craftymeg
324 / 365

Sketch

Just a very rough sketch, but I loved how it turned out. I’ve not cleaned it up, I thought it was nice left.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a magnificent sketch, you have so much talent Margaret!
November 27th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a gorgeous idea
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise