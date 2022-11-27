Sign up
324 / 365
Sketch
Just a very rough sketch, but I loved how it turned out. I've not cleaned it up, I thought it was nice left.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3610
photos
161
followers
74
following
88% complete
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
YEAR 10
Tags
rough-sketch-pencil-beauty-lady
Diana
ace
What a magnificent sketch, you have so much talent Margaret!
November 27th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a gorgeous idea
November 27th, 2022
