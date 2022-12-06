Previous
The other side of Carlton Bank by craftymeg
333 / 365

The other side of Carlton Bank

It really was that golden last month when we were up on the moor and surrounding area. The bracken was russet brown and the firs were golden yellow.
Best on back

6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Margaret Brown

