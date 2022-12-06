Sign up
333 / 365
The other side of Carlton Bank
It really was that golden last month when we were up on the moor and surrounding area. The bracken was russet brown and the firs were golden yellow.
Best on back
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
0
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3619
photos
161
followers
74
following
91% complete
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Tags
carlton-bank-november-golden-north-york-moors
