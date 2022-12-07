Previous
Siblings by craftymeg
334 / 365

Siblings

My last batch of 3 cards for our 3 children and partners. I have just one left to make for hubby, then I can relax, in total I have made 60 cards! Making them in batches helps, I love doing them but I have to ring the changes, the most I make of any one design is 30 so this year I made a batch of 30 cute robins - 20 snowmen - 4 log cabins - 2 grandchildren - 3 - baubles - 1 hubbie -Christmas lights. All of them posted, I can go ahhhh now!!
I have not been anywhere for photos lately, today we had to stay in again because our washer died on us. So an emergency washer ordered and delivered in less than 24 hours arrived this afternoon and hubbie fitted only to find we have a leak so he has to try and trace and sort out, the wet clothes he had to fish out the old washer will have to sit another day. I’m just hoping nothing else decides to die a death. I don’t think he is in the best of moods after the fuss.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
91% complete

Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful Margaret - real work of Art and I am sure a keepsake for the recipients ! fav
So sorry to hear of the woes of the washing machine - hope it will be sorted soon ,and hubby's mood improved !! _ bless him!!
December 7th, 2022  
Dianne
These are beautiful - I’m sure you’d have lots of us 365ers keen to get on your Christmas card list! Clever you! Oh the joys of appliance breakdowns.
December 7th, 2022  
