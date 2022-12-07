Siblings

My last batch of 3 cards for our 3 children and partners. I have just one left to make for hubby, then I can relax, in total I have made 60 cards! Making them in batches helps, I love doing them but I have to ring the changes, the most I make of any one design is 30 so this year I made a batch of 30 cute robins - 20 snowmen - 4 log cabins - 2 grandchildren - 3 - baubles - 1 hubbie -Christmas lights. All of them posted, I can go ahhhh now!!

Best on black

I have not been anywhere for photos lately, today we had to stay in again because our washer died on us. So an emergency washer ordered and delivered in less than 24 hours arrived this afternoon and hubbie fitted only to find we have a leak so he has to try and trace and sort out, the wet clothes he had to fish out the old washer will have to sit another day. I’m just hoping nothing else decides to die a death. I don’t think he is in the best of moods after the fuss.



