Magical! by craftymeg
Magical!

Still walking round the frozen Scarborough Mere, the fog now gone, everywhere is covered in frozen fog. It’s a sight you don’t see often enough, a beautiful magical world!
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Margaret Brown

carol white ace
A beautiful hoar frost,a Christmas card scene.Fav😊
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and indeed magical - fav
December 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Definitely magical - what an awesome in-person sight it must have been.
December 13th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
It really is magical, (and thanks for the beautiful card!)
December 13th, 2022  
