Magical!
Still walking round the frozen Scarborough Mere, the fog now gone, everywhere is covered in frozen fog. It’s a sight you don’t see often enough, a beautiful magical world!
Pops on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
carol white
ace
A beautiful hoar frost,a Christmas card scene.Fav😊
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and indeed magical - fav
December 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Definitely magical - what an awesome in-person sight it must have been.
December 13th, 2022
Judith Johnson
It really is magical, (and thanks for the beautiful card!)
December 13th, 2022
