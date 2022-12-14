Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
341 / 365
Tangled
A frozen tangle of undergrowth, nearly sepia but it is in colour a backdrop of the frozen lake and the receding freezing fog, I love it.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3627
photos
162
followers
74
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mere-fog-tangle-hoar-frost-winter-december
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what wonderful patterns
December 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close