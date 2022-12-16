Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
343 / 365
On the way home
On the way home from work my daughter took a photo of this amazing frozen line of trees. It’s still freezing here, footpaths are lethal so there is o way I will be going out.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3629
photos
162
followers
74
following
93% complete
View this month »
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december.
,
frozen-trees-winter-night-
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful -
December 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , better safe than sorry Margaret - very frosty here too
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close