On the way home by craftymeg
On the way home

On the way home from work my daughter took a photo of this amazing frozen line of trees. It’s still freezing here, footpaths are lethal so there is o way I will be going out.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful -
December 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , better safe than sorry Margaret - very frosty here too
December 16th, 2022  
