Hairdo!

Our beautiful granddaughter admiring her new hairdo. She had been playing in water, again, and her aunty pinned it up out of the way. She knew exactly where to go to see her reflection, so just a chance photo and good use of the glass oven door! She is growing so quickly 2 going on 40, she certainly knows how to twist her grandad around her little finger!!

Best on black



