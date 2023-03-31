Sign up
Photo 448
Favourite bridge
A spring photo of my fav bridge in Westerdale, the daffodils were just coming into flower, late but they were plentiful.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
4
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3734
photos
168
followers
71
following
Tags
bridge-westerdale-spring-march
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely scene with the shadows and the bridge
March 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful old bridge and capture!
March 31st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
March 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene
March 31st, 2023
