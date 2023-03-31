Previous
Next
Favourite bridge by craftymeg
Photo 448

Favourite bridge

A spring photo of my fav bridge in Westerdale, the daffodils were just coming into flower, late but they were plentiful.
Nicer on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely scene with the shadows and the bridge
March 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful old bridge and capture!
March 31st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
March 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise