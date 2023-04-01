Sign up
Photo 449
Westerdale
The beck that runs through and over the road at Hob Hole in the vale of Westerdale. Still wintery but beautiful.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
3
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
westerdale-beck-march-moors
,
-north-york-moors
carol white
ace
A lovely scene and composition
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scenery.
April 1st, 2023
