I loved a sketch I found of this wonderful busy imaginary home/shop. I just had to have a stab at it, the original is far better but I am pleased with this rendition of the original. I now have to ink and colour but I am leaving it for another day the light is so bad its grey dark and wet but temps not bad at 17c.

Ok on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.