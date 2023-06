Done

As promised the finished coloured fantasy sketch. I coloured with Polychromo pencils which are light fast so if I want to frame it, it will keep its colour. I loved doing it and am pleased I found the original sketch to make this loose copy. I couldn’t believe how much work there was, basically all the details!!

Hope it brings a smile to everyone as it did to me.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.