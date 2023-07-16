Previous
Cornish coast by craftymeg
Cornish coast

Another from my daughter, a harbour shot in the rain, still beautiful..
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Margaret Brown

Michelle
Lovely picture, the water colour is amazing
July 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - love the water colour ! - fav
July 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Your daughter did well.
July 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely composition and scene
July 16th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Love the colour of the water and the weathered wall
July 16th, 2023  
