Towards Danby

Another lovely pastoral scene, this time we were coming down into Danby. It’s a lovely country road and after all the rain it was remarkable very green. The bracken is at its height and the trees are now so green and mature, before we know it we will be into autumn. The moors stretch beyond the green fields in the distance. Where has this year gone?!

Nice on black



